Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Sets New 12-Month High at $434.20

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 434.20 ($5.67) and last traded at GBX 427.80 ($5.59), with a volume of 152491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418.20 ($5.46).

CRST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 297.63 ($3.89).

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -99.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 407.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 335.12.

About Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

