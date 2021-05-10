Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Sets New 12-Month High at $434.20

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 434.20 ($5.67) and last traded at GBX 427.80 ($5.59), with a volume of 152491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418.20 ($5.46).

CRST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 297.63 ($3.89).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -99.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 407.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 335.12.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.