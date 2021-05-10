Crew Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $394.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $396.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

