Crew Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,580 ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. owned about 1.65% of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 during the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

NYSEARCA UMDD opened at $169.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.74. ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $171.34.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

