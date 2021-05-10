Crew Capital Management Ltd. Invests $511,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $314.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $315.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,648 shares of company stock worth $47,657,847 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.