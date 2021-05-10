Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,768 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.7% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $115.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.43. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $116.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.