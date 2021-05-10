Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 47,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

TQQQ opened at $103.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $112.23.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

