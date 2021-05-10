Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.71 and last traded at $36.71. 2,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 903,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

Several research firms recently commented on CRTO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

Get Criteo alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.