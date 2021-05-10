Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. Criteo has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $258,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

