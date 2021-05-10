Critical Analysis: Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) vs. Ophectra Real Estate and Investments (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and Ophectra Real Estate and Investments (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Vapotherm alerts:

This table compares Vapotherm and Ophectra Real Estate and Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $48.10 million 9.90 -$51.06 million ($2.74) -6.71 Ophectra Real Estate and Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ophectra Real Estate and Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vapotherm.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vapotherm and Ophectra Real Estate and Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ophectra Real Estate and Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vapotherm presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.95%. Given Vapotherm’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Ophectra Real Estate and Investments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and Ophectra Real Estate and Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -47.80% -51.59% -29.83% Ophectra Real Estate and Investments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vapotherm beats Ophectra Real Estate and Investments on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of intermittent and continuous aerosol nebulization by limiting condensate management; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Exeter, New Hampshire.

About Ophectra Real Estate and Investments

As of January 26, 2020, Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd was acquired by MeaTech Ltd. in a reverse merger transaction. Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D printing technology for edible meat tissue using cellular agriculture. It develops technologies, processes, and machines for cultivating, producing, and printing cultured meat. The company was formerly known as Ophectra Real Estate & Investments Ltd and changed its name to Meat-Tech 3D Ltd in October 2019. The company is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.