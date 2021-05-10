Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at National Bank Financial

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRR.UN. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.72.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded up C$0.27 on Monday, reaching C$17.13. 173,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,986. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 40.12.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

