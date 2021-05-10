Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.97 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

