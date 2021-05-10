Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Lowered to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $633.97 million, a PE ratio of -32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

