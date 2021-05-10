Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.39

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 4882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.72 million, a PE ratio of -32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

