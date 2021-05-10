Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.39

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 4882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.72 million, a PE ratio of -32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.
