Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of CCI opened at $183.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day moving average of $164.22. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 271,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

