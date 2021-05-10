CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $32.07, but opened at $30.21. CryoLife shares last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 317 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $817,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,927 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,008.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,852. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CryoLife by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

