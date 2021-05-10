CryptoTask Tops One Day Trading Volume of $408,171.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $408,171.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $279.93 or 0.00505110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00065954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 100.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.02 or 0.00247240 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $680.10 or 0.01227189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00030156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.00736290 BTC.

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,753 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

