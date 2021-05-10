Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

CUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Cubic alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the first quarter worth about $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Shares of CUB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.89. 497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,577. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.