Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Sells $368,400.00 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $122.77. 6,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,098. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $124.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.99.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

