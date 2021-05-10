Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $20,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Cummins by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Cummins by 17.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its position in Cummins by 16.3% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $266.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.35. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

