CUMROCKET CRYPTO Price Up 132.1% Over Last 7 Days (CUMMIES)

CUMROCKET CRYPTO (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. CUMROCKET CRYPTO has a total market capitalization of $217.98 million and $3.34 million worth of CUMROCKET CRYPTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUMROCKET CRYPTO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CUMROCKET CRYPTO has traded up 132.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $346.76 or 0.00607367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00068602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00245397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.56 or 0.01214790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.45 or 0.00750446 BTC.

CUMROCKET CRYPTO Coin Profile

CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s total supply is 1,410,659,380 coins. CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

Buying and Selling CUMROCKET CRYPTO

