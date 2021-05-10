Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

CTOS stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

About Custom Truck One Source

Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

