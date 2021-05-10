cVault.finance Hits Market Cap of $86.19 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $8,618.93 or 0.14785170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $86.19 million and $205,181.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00089113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.91 or 0.00794084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00104804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.56 or 0.09061862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

