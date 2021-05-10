CWM Advisors LLC Buys 3,363 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $91.42 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.38 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.16.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

