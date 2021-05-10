CWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 506.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,195,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $75.07 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

