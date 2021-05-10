CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 6,220 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,662,000 after purchasing an additional 231,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,170 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,557,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $106.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.05.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

