CWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 116.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,346,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $136.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $138.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

