CWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,397 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $82.65 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

