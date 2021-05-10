Cwm LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $191,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,570 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $124,173.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,390.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,886 shares of company stock worth $1,266,989 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

FTV opened at $72.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

