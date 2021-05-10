Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.24 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

