Cwm LLC Decreases Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,025,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 87.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 1,689.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $1,451,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last ninety days. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $67.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $68.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

