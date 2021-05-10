Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $168.49 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $170.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day moving average is $151.75. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

