Cwm LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $57,030,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,331,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,319,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

