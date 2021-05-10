Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $94.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.20.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.55% and a negative net margin of 2,322.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Hecht purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,166.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.