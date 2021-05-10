DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Accolade in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Accolade’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACCD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.