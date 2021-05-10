DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $857.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $303.18 and a fifty-two week high of $901.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $847.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $679.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.