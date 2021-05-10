DAD (DAD) Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. DAD has a total market cap of $86.70 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00086287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.52 or 0.00809723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00107105 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.60 or 0.09137325 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,480,928 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

