Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $258.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.31. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

