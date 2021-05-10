Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.95.

DDOG opened at $77.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $293,905.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,411,265 shares of company stock worth $122,866,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after acquiring an additional 561,531 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after acquiring an additional 541,225 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,542,000 after acquiring an additional 328,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

