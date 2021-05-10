DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 27,800 Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLOV. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CLOV opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

