DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Shares of 3,680 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $80.61 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,714 shares of company stock worth $2,347,118. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

