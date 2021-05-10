DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $49,000 in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

CRBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

