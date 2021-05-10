DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $53.38 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.