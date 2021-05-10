DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.