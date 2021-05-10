DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,710 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,733,000 after buying an additional 664,600 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 440,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,732,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,104,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.