DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 626 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after buying an additional 8,574,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,053,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,375,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

