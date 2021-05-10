David X. Park Sells 5,000 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axos Financial stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,207,000 after purchasing an additional 277,516 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,739,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 412,654 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

