David X. Park Sells 5,000 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Axos Financial stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.82.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.
About Axos Financial
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.
