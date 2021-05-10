DDD Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35,020 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.