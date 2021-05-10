DDD Partners LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $222.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.47 and a 200-day moving average of $252.59. The stock has a market cap of $603.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $194.03 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

