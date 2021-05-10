DDD Partners LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17.

