DDD Partners LLC Purchases 1,569 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SL Green Realty worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 69,986 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG opened at $72.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.